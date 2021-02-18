Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $483.98

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $483.98 and last traded at $483.26, with a volume of 1187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.74.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.84. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
