Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $483.98

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $483.98 and last traded at $483.26, with a volume of 1187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.84. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

