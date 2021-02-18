ZB Token Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $192.11 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.21 or 0.00886595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.14 or 0.04969900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017732 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.