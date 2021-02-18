Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.86 ($106.90).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €95.72 ($112.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.99. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

