Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

Endava stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 278.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 92.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 100.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

