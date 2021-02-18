Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Improving end-market diversification is also noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. Moreover, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. However, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations, resulting in lower top-line growth. Further, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment which is expected to hurt prospects.”

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE JBL opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

