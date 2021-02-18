Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Hold

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 187,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. FMR LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.