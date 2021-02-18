Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSC. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 97,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $703.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

