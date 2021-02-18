Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post sales of $222.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.04 million to $223.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $856.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 170,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 798,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,748. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

