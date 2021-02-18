Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $52.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $58.64 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $56.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $209.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.15 billion to $220.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.59 billion to $258.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,631,000 after acquiring an additional 547,381 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

