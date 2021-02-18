Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,426. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.73.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.