Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $455.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.80 million and the highest is $485.09 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $301.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.73.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after buying an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $108,176,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM traded up $46.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,213.62. The company had a trading volume of 248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.56. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

