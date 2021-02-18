Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

PFC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,735. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

