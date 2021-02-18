Zacks: Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,306. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.