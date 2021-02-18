Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Freshpet posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

