Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.18. The company had a trading volume of 209,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,574. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $656,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

