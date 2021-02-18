Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 41,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

