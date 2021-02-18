Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 15.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

