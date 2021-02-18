Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.26. 300,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

