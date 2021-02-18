Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

