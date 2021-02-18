Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.72

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $22.89. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 853 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

