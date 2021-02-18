Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 7,500 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13.

Yext stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.