Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $199.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

