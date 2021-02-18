Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $54.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

