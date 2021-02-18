Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $289,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,173,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.58. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

