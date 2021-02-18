Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $246,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.