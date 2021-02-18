Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

