Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,106 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

