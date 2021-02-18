Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.