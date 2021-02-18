Xuez Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $45,494.69 and $54,486.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

