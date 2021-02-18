XML Financial LLC Purchases 448 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $116.94. 83,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,324. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

