XML Financial LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.