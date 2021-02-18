XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $788.50. The company had a trading volume of 678,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The company has a market cap of $756.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $819.17 and its 200-day moving average is $549.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

