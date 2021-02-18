WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in WW International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,173. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

