Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.22. 753,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,115,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
