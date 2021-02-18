Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.22. 753,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,115,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $147,630.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

