Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.3–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $409-411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 359,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

