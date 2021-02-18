Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $280.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $287.98 and last traded at $279.96, with a volume of 9766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.36.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.61.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

