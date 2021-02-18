Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Workday makes up 4.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.66% of Workday worth $144,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 721.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.61.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of -143.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

