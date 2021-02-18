WOM Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $211,916.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and $211,916.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00891465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00029994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.70 or 0.04991750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017251 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

