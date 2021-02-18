Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $36.46 on Thursday, hitting $338.62. 54,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

