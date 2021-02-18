Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $20.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.91. 8,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.76.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.