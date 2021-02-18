WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.74

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

