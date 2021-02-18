WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $59.02. 347,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 444,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

