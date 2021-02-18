Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

