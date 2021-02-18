Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 9,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.