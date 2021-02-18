Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 189,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

