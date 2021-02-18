Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.37. 87,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

