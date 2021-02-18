Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 120,978 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 49.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $1,248,000.

HIX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

