WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

WSC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 31,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,262. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.