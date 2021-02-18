William Blair Weighs in on Zoetis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

