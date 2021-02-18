Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,108.63. 19,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,886.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,690.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

